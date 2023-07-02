“If you don’t give me the money, I’ll tell your mother you’re getting weed.” Then the murder

The seventeen-year-old accused of the murder of Primavalle, a north-western suburb of Rome, declared, before the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court, that on 28 June he would have stabbed Michelle Maria Causo at the end of a dispute arising from a previous debt for drugs. According to Repubblica, “there is a sentence that would have acted as a detonator, exploding the wrath of the young murderer of 17-year-old Michelle Causo: “If you don’t give me the money, I’ll tell your mother you’re getting high”.



The drug trail was also suggested by the consumption flaunted on social media by the minor, originally from Sri Lanka, who therefore confirmed before the judge the version already given to the investigators at the police station immediately after the arrest.

The interrogation lasted a few hours in the first reception center in via Agnelli. The boy would have claimed to have been attacked by the same age first verbally and then physically and, at that point, he would have stabbed her. The investigating judge ordered the custody in prison of the young man.

“I had taken drugs from her, specifically hashish, and that’s why she came to me: she wanted me to pay her 20-30 euros. We had a fight, it was she who attacked me. At that point I then took the knife and hit her”, the alleged murderer allegedly said.

“Flavio, Michelle’s boyfriend, went to buy the wedding rings. Their dream was to get married in a year, when they come of age. He told me that they will get married anyway, Wednesday, on the day of the funeral,” he tells Corriere. Della Sera is Michelle’s father. “She was good, she helped everyone, disabled children, non-EU citizens. Where there was someone in trouble, you found Michelle. Probably, even whoever killed her he must have drawn her to him asking her for help, then, as I have already said, he must have tried to abuse her and in front of her refusal he attacked her. People like that, with knives for hands.”

Again the father to Corriere della Sera: “But do you think a person who helps others starts questioning why someone owes them 20 euros? And then she had the money, because she worked with disabled children in the swimming pool and always put aside a nest egg: the carabinieri found 150 euros in a drawer. I haven’t worked and I haven’t earned money for two years, Michelle out of respect never asked me for a penny and on the contrary gave her contribution at home. By the way: she cooked like hell, I’ve never eaten pasta and beans as good as hers. A golden girl, generous, she didn’t look like me for nothing…”

Funeral Wednesday

The jealousy trail had also been suggested. Michelle’s father had reported that she suspected she was in love with her daughter but he had been rejected as she had been engaged to another boy for two years.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 at the church in via di Torrevecchia.

The results of the autopsy

According to the preliminary results of the autopsy performed on the 17-year-old’s body, there were at least six blows inflicted with a kitchen knife, including some in the neck and the front (abdomen) and back of the torso. The samples for the toxicological examination were also carried out: however, the results will take some time.

On Michelle Maria Causo’s hands, according to an initial analysis, no obvious wounds, even from a stab weapon, would have been identified. A sign that the girl was perhaps taken by surprise by her attacker. In fact, the neighbors heard screams before the tragic epilogue.

