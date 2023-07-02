Genoa – The Ocean Race 2023 was a compromise. Between doing the edition and not doing it. Having decided that we had to set sail, everything possible was done.

Let’s start with the route. The regatta has been racing around the globe for fifty years. The path is more or less obligatory. We leave Europe, go down the Atlantic, pass the Capes of Good Hope, Leeuwin and Horn and go up towards the port of arrival, still in Europe. End. Along these miles is the history, the legacy of the Whitbread and the Volvo Ocean Race, thus the previous designations. Someone turned up their noses at the most recent concessions to sponsors and business, which have opened stages in China or in the Emirates, and would like us to return to the route of the past, the historical one. Maybe it’s amarcord, but it can be.

Then, there are the stages. In the 2000s it had never dropped below nine, and this year there were seven. Fewer stages mean fewer spectators, less followers, less money. In the case of the 2023 edition, however, some choices were forced. The forfeit of the stages in China and New Zealand was motivated by Covid, and for Auckland also by the economic crisis, and there was little that could be done. Some companies, potential sponsors, grumbled because the regatta would not have opened up to the Far East market, but the uncertainties were so many that the organization could not do anything else, except inventing a monster stage of 13,000 miles from Cape Town to Itajaì in Brazil to make up for the “gap”.

We come to the boats. The Imoca60s are under observation. They were born to run solo, not in a crew. They are not spectacular, because you navigate indoors and on autopilot. In short, no photos of the sailors on deck taking buckets of waves. This is still a consequence of the compromise. The Imoca60 is a class of oceangoing boats that already exist, so you don’t have to build another one from scratch; it is a “family” that already has its own racing calendar that can intertwine with The Ocean Race; it is a hull which, if adapted to the crew, does not require many people on board: there were five of them this year, including the media man; at least double that in the past. What does all this mean? Less costs.

The question now arises as to whether to keep the Imoca60s for future editions or build, money permitting, a new boat. Ian Walker, two Olympic silver medalists, winner of the Volvo Ocean Race 2014/15, would prefer a new, more traditional 50-foot hull. Luca Rizzotti, soul of the Foiling Week underway on Lake Garda, basically the festival of flying sails, instead wants to keep the Imoca60s, but without compromise: “You need to equip them with elevators (an inverted T placed under the rudder, ed) and make them really fly ”.

And coincidentally, even Cino Ricci, the former skipper of Azzurra, says there is no turning back, i.e. decommissioning the foils that make them fly. «Motorcycles and racing cars today have too many horsepower, but who takes them away? We’re looking for speed.”

Then, since the Imoca60s need to be safeguarded more than a boat without a foil, maybe you sail with the “brakes on” in the South Seas, so as not to break anything. Well, this is another focal point. The number of boats. They were few this year. Only five, only three arrived in Genoa plus one out of competition. The constant fear of not taking them to the end. “It takes at least ten,” says Ricci. Which opens up to another discourse, that of typhus. «Every stage, every nation must have its own team in the race. You have to create the cheer, the identification. With Azzurra there wasn’t even TV, but for everyone it was the national team. AND Red Moon today is Italy, even for non-fans of America’s Cup who watch it”.

Italy was not there, except for its sailors under other flags. Yes there was Genoa team, and it was a miracle to have him competing in the Ocean Race Sprint, but let’s also say that this last regatta (only three stages) was a surrogate for the around the world, just as a side dish. A compromise, in fact, to have more boats on the quay.