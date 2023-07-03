The 24h of Spa-Francorchamps ends with a sixth place for Valentino Rossi, who returned to racing on the legendary Ardennes track after the experience of 2022.

Last year was not a great debut and it was logical to expect something more for the current edition of the GT World Challenge Europe-Intercontinental GT Challenge event, something that even the ‘Doctor’ himself had admitted since the days before the start.

Unfortunately the downpour on Thursday evening shuffled the cards in Qualifying and the BMW #46 of Team WRT that he shared with Augusto Farfus and Maxime Martin didn’t go beyond 21st place on the grid, thus skipping the attack on Superpole.

During the race Rossi didn’t have an easy life and he already noticed it from the first stint carried out on Saturday evening, in which he first made a mistake at turn 9, running wide and losing some positions, then going against the twin BMW of his team mates. team at the ‘Bus Stop’, in an agitated phase of traffic and dubbing.

#46 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3: Augusto Farfus, Maxime Martin, Valentino Rossi Photo by: AG Photo

“The first stint was very difficult, also because things get worse in the race, especially from a grip point of view. It was hard to be able to push hard, so much so that unfortunately I went beyond the track limits too many times and we took 30 “penalty”, admits Valentino.

“Apart from that, we didn’t go badly. Unfortunately, I made a mistake in the traffic and touched one of my team-mates, I’m very sorry, but these things happen.”

However, this did not prevent the rider from Tavullia from recovering, also because Martin and Farfus did everything to gain ground with fast laps and gritty overtaking which in the end allowed the crew of the yellow and blue M4 to come close to the Top5

“In the end I’m happy, it was a positive race for me. It was the second time I took part in it and after last year’s 17th place we finished in 6th, so a big step forward”.

“Obviously though, we want more, so we’ll try again next year. In the meantime, I want to thank my team-mates for the great work they’ve done! Even though we didn’t have a great pace, everyone did their best to get this result and we are satisfied”.