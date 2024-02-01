Of Fabrizio Pane

New studies show that patients with relapsed primary mediastinal lymphoma have a 70% chance of responding to therapy

My boyfriend (35 years old) was treated two years ago with Car-T therapy for a primary lymphoma of the mediastinum and is still in remission. What are the chances that you will have a relapse? When can you consider yourself definitively cured?

He replies Fabrizio Panefull professor of Hematology and director of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Operations Unit, Federico II University Hospital, Naples

The chances that your boyfriend will not have a recurrence of the disease two years after Car-T therapy are very high. The term Car-T (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell) an acronym that indicates a type of immune system cells, T lymphocytes, taken from patients suffering from some types of neoplastic blood diseasessuch as malignant lymphomas, and genetically modified in the laboratory so as to make them capable of attacking the tumor once re-infused into the same patient from which they were taken. The recognition of neoplastic cells by Car-T lymphocytes is guided by a specific receptor induced on the cell surface of the lymphocyte itself by genetic manipulation, which adapts perfectly to a protein present on the neoplastic cells, just as a key adapts to its lock.

When can Car-Ts be used? Car-T cell therapies represent an innovative, but extremely complex, approach in the therapy of blood tumors and they are a therapeutic option for those cases in which previous standard strategies (chemotherapy and haematopoietic stem cell transplantation) have failed. Car-Ts are the first approved form of immunological cell therapytherefore usable in Italy, for the treatment of acute refractory or relapsed B lymphoblastic leukemia, some forms of aggressive and follicular type non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the advanced phase (soon also for multiple myeloma). For reasons that are not yet entirely clear, the effectiveness of this therapy varies in different types of pathologies and, in certain aspects, also in relation to the type of laboratory manipulation of Car-T lymphocytes. Among aggressive lymphomas, the one that appears to be most responsive to CAR-T therapy is precisely primary lymphoma of the mediastinum

an infrequent form (it constitutes 2-3% of non-Hodgkin lymphomas), which mainly affects young female adults.

The risk of recurrence is low This disease shows itself very responsive to immuno-chemotherapy, which determines the first-line recovery of 75-80% of patients. In the past it was much more difficult to treat relapsed disease, but the possibility of using Car-T has changed the prognosis. The data from clinical studies presented at the latest congress of the American Society of Hematology in San Diego, including those presented by Italian specialists, demonstrate in fact that Most patients with relapsed primary mediastinal lymphoma have a response rate to Car-T of approximately 70%. and that, once achieved, the response is maintained in the majority of cases. Furthermore, it should be emphasized that after 18-24 months the relapses observed in patients treated with Car-T lymphocytes are truly sporadic.