Tuesday, June 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Prigozhin’s plane arrived in Belarus

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Prigozhin’s plane arrived in Belarus

Foreign countries|Prigozhin’s Rebellion

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane landed in Minsk at Maštšuliš airport in the morning. Another plane from St. Petersburg arrived after.

Russian The head of the Wagner mercenary company Yevgeny Prigozhin the plane arrived in Belarus at the Matshulishchi airfield near Minsk on Tuesday morning at 7:40 am. The registration number of the machine is RA-02795.

The Belarusian opposition channel reported on the matter Belarusian Smell.

Shortly after Prigožin’s plane, at 7:58 a.m., a plane with registration number RA-02878 arrived at the same field from St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday night after the end of the uprising that Prigozhin was leaving for Belarus.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in a televised address Monday night that Wagner’s soldiers under Prigozhin could join the Russian Defense Forces or go to Belarus if they wanted.

Independent Belarusian news channels have reported on the shock caused by the news of the Wagner manager’s result. Many in Belarus feared that armed forces would also arrive in the country with Prigozhin.

See also  Football Christian Eriksen is returning to the Premier League - series promoter Brentford is offering a six-month stint

Russian Verstkan unofficial sources said that they have already seen how accommodation for Wagner’s soldiers is already being built in Belarus near the town of Asipovich, a few tens of kilometers southeast of Minsk.

#Prigozhins #Rebellion #Prigozhins #plane #arrived #Belarus

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Moscow, a man stole a car with hundreds of millions of rubles in the cabin

In Moscow, a man stole a car with hundreds of millions of rubles in the cabin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result