Prigozhin’s Rebellion | Prigozhin’s plane arrived in Belarus

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane landed in Minsk at Maštšuliš airport in the morning. Another plane from St. Petersburg arrived after.

The Belarusian opposition channel reported on the matter Belarusian Smell.

Shortly after Prigožin’s plane, at 7:58 a.m., a plane with registration number RA-02878 arrived at the same field from St. Petersburg.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday night after the end of the uprising that Prigozhin was leaving for Belarus.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin said in a televised address Monday night that Wagner’s soldiers under Prigozhin could join the Russian Defense Forces or go to Belarus if they wanted.

Independent Belarusian news channels have reported on the shock caused by the news of the Wagner manager’s result. Many in Belarus feared that armed forces would also arrive in the country with Prigozhin.

Russian Verstkan unofficial sources said that they have already seen how accommodation for Wagner’s soldiers is already being built in Belarus near the town of Asipovich, a few tens of kilometers southeast of Minsk.