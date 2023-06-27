In an interview with Sky News Arabia, the Saudi Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel, stated:

The health status of the pilgrims is reassuring, as well as the epidemiological situation.

The pandemic is over and we are back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Listening to instructions and health awareness is one of the most important points this year.

The batching process went through without problems.

No high stakes this year.

Many measures have been taken to face the high sun rays and heat.

We have made the pilgrims aware of the importance of staying away from places of heat and crowds, staying in the shade, and drinking fluids constantly.

We provide health services to all those in need free of charge, in order to enable the guests of Rahman to perform their rituals with ease and ease.

The pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, with the sunrise of the morning of Tuesday, the ninth of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah for the year 1444 AH, began heading to the level of Arafat, filled with an atmosphere of faith overwhelmed by reverence and tranquility.

The convoys of the Guests of Rahman to the holy shrine of Arafat were accompanied by direct security follow-up carried out by members of the various security sectors that surrounded the vehicle roads and pedestrian paths to organize them according to the plans for escalation and grouping of the pilgrims as well as guiding them and ensuring the necessary safety for them, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

And with full readiness for the various government sectors working in serving the pilgrims, it provided medical, first aid and catering services in various parts of Al-Mashaar and what is needed by the guests of Rahman, who traveled distances and endured hardship from all over the world. To perform the fifth pillar of Islam.

leads Today, the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, the Dhuhr and Asr prayers, combined and shortened, with one call to prayer and two iqamas in the Namira Mosque.

And with the sunset of this day, the crowds of pilgrims begin their journey to Muzdalifah, where they pray Maghrib and Isha, and they stay overnight there until the dawn of the tenth of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah. Following the example of the Sunnah of the Messenger, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, in which he spent the night and prayed the dawn prayer.