Genoa – The Croce Bianca Genovese Public Assistance, in collaboration with Conform and Umana, is organizing a free training course for aspiring ambulance drivers (professional qualification: Rescuer Driver) at its training center in Piazza Palermo 7A r (Foce).

The 4-week course will take place from 3 to 31 July 2023 with 11 lessons of 8 hours each and will include 88 hours of training of which at least 40 of passive coaching with tests, simulations and practical exercises.

Requirements for participation: aged between 22 and 40 (preferably candidates under 30 or with proven previous experience in the ‘rescue’ or similar sector), high school diploma, driving license held for at least 2 years, unemployment or unemployment, residence or domicile in Liguria.

At the end of the course it will be released a certificate of attendance and basic training to those who have reached at least 70% of the hours of presence. 50% of the participants deemed suitable for completing the training course (subject to passing the final test) will be activated a temporary contract with a minimum duration of 2 months.

“It is a good employment opportunity – comments the President of the Genoese White Cross, Walter Carrubba – which allows you to acquire very useful knowledge, a professional certificate and to compete for an initial job that can be stabilized. At a time of high demand for such professional figures and lack of job opportunities, this course undoubtedly represents an opportunity for the meeting between supply and demand that should not be underestimated”.

Applications can be sent by 29 June to the email [email protected].