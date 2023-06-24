This Saturday June 24 begins the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023with the duel between USA and Jamaica. The championship will culminate on July 16, 2023, waiting to see if The Stars and Stripes they stand as two-time champions or someone else takes the crown.
Apart from the two nations already mentioned, the contest will count on the presence of Trinidad and Tobagothe first time Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mexico, Haiti, Hondurasthe guest Qatar, Costa Rica, Panama, The Savior, Martinique, Canada, Guatemala, Cuba and Guadelouperemembering that Nicaragua it was disqualified for an improper alignment being replaced by the Trinidadians.
Talking about what it means to participate in the gold Cupsimply by making an appearance, the Mexican team and the rest already have insured a bonus of 200 thousand dollars, that is, 3 million 436 thousand 914 pesos.
Now, if they end up in the top four places, there would be more money for the national teams. Whoever lifts the trophy next July will take 1 million dollars, that is, 17 million 184 thousand pesos. The runner-up will be awarded 500 thousand dollars, therefore, eight million 592 thousand pesos. The battle for third place will also be important because the winner gets $250,000, which is four million 296,000 pesos; finally, there is a prize for the fourth because it will pocket 150 thousand dollars, that is, two million 577 thousand pesos.
It should be remembered that previously the first place of the gold Cup took a ticket to participate in the FIFA Confederations CupHowever, said contest ceased to exist, so there is an economic incentive.
The Group Phase will be held between June 24 and July 4; the quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, the semifinals will take place on Wednesday, July 12; the grand final will be decided on Sunday, July 16.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#financial #prize #Gold #Cup #champion
Leave a Reply