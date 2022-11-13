Prigozhin commented on the video of the execution of the ex-fighter of the PMC “Wagner” with the phrase “dog death”

The execution of a former Russian prisoner who went over to the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) can be assessed with the words “dog death to a dog.” This was stated by the entrepreneur, owner of the company “Concord” and founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, his words leads the company’s press service on VKontakte.

Earlier, a video was circulated on the network, in which a certain Yevgeny Nuzhin was allegedly executed with a sledgehammer for the fact that he, being a fighter of the Wagner PMC, fled to the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“I prefer to watch history in the theatre. As for the sledgehammer, in this show it is clear that he did not find happiness in Ukraine, but met with unkind, but fair people. It seems to me that this film is called “To a dog – a dog’s death”, ”Prigozhin commented on the incident.

Earlier, the entrepreneur said that Russian prisoners who want to go to the zone of a special military operation have a very high level of responsibility. According to him, “prisoners are ordinary men from the plow who were once unlucky in life.”