Dominique Aegerter had no rivals in this championship, which he made his own by taking the title one round earlier than the end of the season. The Swiss reaffirmed himself in Mandalika, closing the games already in Race 1 and winning the world championship for the second consecutive year. The Ten Kate rider is the first rider to have won two consecutive titles after Kenan Sofuoglu in 2016 and will make the leap to Superbike in 2023 as world champion.

Lorenzo Baldassarri had to surrender, who threw away the possibility of taking the fight for the world championship up to the last round scheduled at Phillip Island next week. In fact, the Evan Bros team rider was the protagonist of a highside in Race 1 which effectively handed the title to Aegerter’s hands. No consequences for the Italian driver, who tried to redeem himself in the second heat but found nothing but a ninth position.

Baldassarri therefore did not manage to take advantage of Aegerter’s difficulties in Race 1, who despite having won the title did not go beyond the fourth position, definitely behind his standards. The triumph was Niki Tuuli, who found his first success of the season by bringing the MV Agusta back to success for the first time from Phillip Island in 2017, when Roberto Rolfo was the winner. The Finn was unable to replicate himself in Race 2, because he was the protagonist of a crash that forced the commissioners to display the red flag. So the round ended early, with Dominique Aegerter the unrivaled winner.

Excellent weekend in Can Oncu, firmly in third position in the general classification thanks to the two third places achieved in the two races in Mandalika. The Turk precedes Nicolò Bulega in the standings, currently fourth with Ducati after the two sixth places of the weekend. To complete the podium in the two heats disputed in Indonesia there is once again a lot of Italy.

Federico Caricasulo managed to grab a second place in Race 1 with the Ducati of the Althea team, confirming himself as an important reality. The same can be said for Stefano Manzi, who in his debut year in Supersport proved not to be a flash in the pan, confirming the great result of Portimao (the victory in Race 1) and climbing on the second step of the podium in the Race. 2 in Mandalika.