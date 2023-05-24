The candidate for mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, promised this Wednesday that, if he wins the elections, he will recover the Murcia Río project, promoting a large central park of two million square meters around Segura. The new project aims to integrate the river into the dynamics of the entire municipality, creating a large green space, the backbone of family, social, cultural, recreational and sports activities.

This large green lung will house “the largest open-air cinema in Spain, which will allow you to enjoy national and international culture under the Murcian sky on a large grassy esplanade.” José Ballesta proposes the combination of “stay areas as social meeting spaces, with sports areas and leisure areas for children, with large-format avant-garde games”. Thus, this area would not only be “a place of stay and coexistence, but also of physical activity, leisure and family.”

“This great central park in Murcia will come to life at night, and the children’s areas will become bright interactive spaces, with educational content that will generate a sensory experience for the little ones,” the PP said in a statement. Likewise, they affirmed that the floral sculptures and the living areas will also have monumental lighting that will allow them to enjoy this garden, both day and night.

spring garden



The PP indicated that “of the dozens of gardens that will be intertwined within this great park, the Garden of Spring, built on the current dissuasive parking of the Malecón, will have as its central theme the Fiestas de Murcia, in which the little ones will be able to have large slides themed with the Dragon of Conte ». In addition, the project has shaded areas and a diversity of children’s games for all ages, as well as an area dedicated to the Spring Festival and the Burial of the Sardine, where games in the shape of sardines, flowers and butterflies would be the protagonists.

«The new gardens and green areas are designed for mass use, making these infrastructures spaces to accommodate thousands of people and offer them a wide variety of possibilities. The outdoor areas, children’s games, natural spaces, bio-healthy areas and calisthenics, will be just some of the new options available to the residents of Murcia, “added the ‘popular’ formation in a statement. On the other hand, they indicated that “water, together with the vegetation and trees, will be the central elements of this great park that will have musical fountains, ponds, lagoons, pools and water games for the little ones.”

Segura connection with the entire municipality



The PP promised that “the recovery of the meanders will generate gardens and natural forests with the planting of thousands of trees that, interconnecting, will generate this great central park of the municipality that will become the backbone of the 14 districts that run along 27 km of channel”.

«The Murcia Río Central Park will link the Segura with the districts through a large urban forest, turning it into a friendly place full of vegetation, in which the pedestrian will be the protagonist and the people of the metropolitan area will be able to connect through itineraries green, with the rest of the districts of the municipality» reported José Ballesta.

In this way, the recovery of meanders will open new green spaces and family areas for tourists and residents of the entire municipality, especially those of the districts of La Ñora, Puebla de Soto, La Raya, Rincón de Beniscornia and Rincón de Seca. , in the west zone; as well as those around Torreagüera, Llano de Brujas, Santa Cruz, El Raal, Alquerías and Los Ramos, in the eastern zone.

Among the actions to be carried out in the meanders and other green areas around the river, the restoration of old specks stands out, the creation of naturalized parks in green areas immediately adjacent to the riverbed, the revegetation of specks and the planting of native species, the agroecological adaptation of the plots located on the river terraces, the consolidation of protection elements against floods and the creation of accesses to the river area from the current road network, among many other actions.

New urban forests



José Ballesta reported that “the first order that he will sign as mayor, one minute after being appointed, will be the immediate stoppage of the massive felling of trees that the PSOE is carrying out in the municipality of Murcia.” He also publicly promised to launch a reforestation plan with which he will double the forest mass of the municipality.

In this way, “the planting of new urban forests, in addition to being an action that fights climate change, will also offer shaded areas that are a necessity for our neighbors, for this reason, a network of routes will be carried out in the municipality, with special attention to the river walk of Murcia Río, which will allow Murcians to always walk along paths with natural shadows. The creation of this large urban forest that will connect the city with the districts that run along the riverbed will allow “its neighbors to reach the center through paths with natural shade.”