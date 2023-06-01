After the battle at Bakhmut, the new mission of the Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prugozhin may be to “defend Russian territory“. It is the hypothesis outlined by Prigozhin himself, as he continues to increase the pace of attacks against Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Wagner wants “at least a month of recovery” after fighting for months in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin told Russian reporters, adding that “the next skirmishes, I think, will most likely be on Russian territory this time.” Wagner fighters are expected to leave Bakhmut’s area by 5 June, replaced by Russian regular forces. Prigozhin said that for now, his units will move to rearguard camps in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, away from the line of contact.

Wagner Group founder and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin began pulling most of his men out of the besieged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on his 62nd birthday. Men who would stay and fight, but not if they have to depend on Moscow’s ”clowns”, Prigozhin once again railed, adding that ”by June 5” all his militiamen will leave Bakhmut. “If the whole chain of command is 100% bankrupt and is led only by clowns who turn people into cannon fodder, then we are no longer participating,” Prigozhin said.

His plan is to stay for a month in the training camps that have been set up in the areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia and, ”then, we’ll see. It was a difficult year”. In his opinion, a ”separate section at the front” for his men was needed.