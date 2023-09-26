A former priest is behind bars in Spain, facing serious charges including assaults, abuse and crimes against privacy of at least 5 women. Sources of the investigation revealed to the EFE news agency that the detainee, who previously worked as parish priest in a Melilla churchan autonomous Spanish city in North Africa, before being assigned to Malaga, is in provisional prison while the investigation is carried out.

The investigations began in August following a complaint presented by a woman who claimed to be the detainee’s romantic partner . During her complaint report, the woman reported finding a HDD at his home, which contained disturbing photographs and videos.

These files showed several women in a vulnerable statesome of them half naked, others apparently asleep or under the influence of any drug or substance. In these recordings, the former priest He allegedly carried out various abusive practices against them.

After a thorough analysis of the material on the hard drive, the researchers were able to identify five victims of the priest. Are women they manifested not having knowledge of the recordings or being aware of having been victims of abuse.

Officers discovered that the abusive attacks had occurred systematically over several years and in different locations, often during friends’ trips in which the ex-priest detained participated.

Supposedly, this healing He would have supplied substances or drugs to the victims to render them unconscious before committing the abuse.

The authorities do not rule out the possibility that there are more victims in places where former priest arrested has previously resided. He continues to examine the material seized at his current home in Vélez-Málaga after his arrest.

