As of this coming May 30, 2023, the cost of processing the United States visa type B1/B2 and BCCs, It will have an increase from $160 to $185, according to US consular authorities in Mexico.

The American visa is an administrative authorization that is granted by the American consular authorities. This mandatory document is necessary to travel to the United States for tourism, studies, business and others.

The news of the increase was announced by the Department of State in Publishing the Final Ruling on the Fee Increase for Nonimmigrant Visas regarding increases in visa application fees under certain guidelines.

The increases were reported on March 28 of this year. It is expected that all types of visa will present increases.

In this sense, it was reported that the B1/B2 tourist or business visa and F, MJ students or border crossing cards will go from 160 to 185 dollars.

Type H, L, O, P, Q, R employment visas will go from costing $190 to $205.

H-Visa for temporary work; They will go from $205 to $315.

E-1/E-2 visa for traders and investors will cost $315.

Likewise, the K1 visa process for engaged in marriage will cost $265.

It should be noted that it is necessary to know the real cost in Mexican pesos of the visa process, you must convert from dollar to peso, since in relation to the exchange rate the process could be greater or less.