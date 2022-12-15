Mexico. – The price of the dollar in Mexico remains low against the Mexican peso. This Thursday, the green ticket opens the day with a drop in cost nationwideHe, after several days trying to increase value, the US currency loses gains that it had achieved and returns to fall tenths in its cost.

According to the information on the page eldolar.info A general overview of banking and the position of the dollar against the Mexican peso is appreciated. Today Thursday December 15 of 2022 the price of the dollar is placed in a national average value of $19.5645 Mexican pesos the unit in national average, while the value of purchase at $19.1938 and of sale at $19.9352which represents a slight fall in its value against the national currency.

We recommend you read:

In the same way, the indicated website informs that the dollar records a decline again from -0.02%which is equivalent to -0.003 of a fall in the day, while the figures in the week respond to -0.49%equivalent to -0.10, likewise, that the monthly panorama positions with positive numbers a percentage of 1.66% equivalent to 0.32.

It is important to highlight that the dollar priceas well as that of other international currencies, will always be affected by the international values ​​in which the currency is found, international pressures, as well as inflation or its power in the global market, as well as within the country the value that each bank entity offers for the US currency, that is why here we share a national panorama of its value.

We recommend you read:

The dollar is quoted in $19.6955 pesos in national financial institutions such as the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) this according to Wednesday’s fix.

Next, we will share the images of the value of the american currency for some of the main banks that operate in the country, such as BBVA, Banorte, Banamex, Banco Azteca, Afirme, as well as some financial entities that maintain operations within Mexico.

Price of the dollar in the main financial institutions in Mexico