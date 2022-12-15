Elisa Esposito, the cursive teacher desperate due to a phone problem

Elisa Esposito, the now well-known cursive teacher, literally desperate on social media. The reason? Her cell phone won’t charge anymore.

The tragicomic story was staged on his own profile Instagram with the young woman who, addressing her followers, declared: “I swear I want to cry, that is, guys, my phone won’t charge anymore, how can I live?”.

Elisa Esposito’s reaction immediately provoked social reactions with numerous users who criticized the cursive teacher underlining the non-gravity of the thing.

Esposito’s desperation, perhaps, derives from the fact that the telephone is indispensable for her work: the cursive teacher, in fact, is one of the best-known faces of Tik Tok as well as OnlyFans where she publishes her photos.