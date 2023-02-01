The American newspaper “The New York Times” quoted a group of fighters and analysts as saying that the fighting tactics in Bakhmut differed and shifted towards pushing massive human waves with the aim of breaching the Ukrainian defense lines.

The American newspaper quoted the fighters as saying that despite the good training of the Ukrainian forces, this force is destabilized in front of the huge numbers of Russian forces that are being pushed towards the defense lines.

The Battle of Bakhmut cost Ukraine great losses, but it gave rise to a new idea of ​​overcoming fears of engaging directly in a protracted battle for one city as part of a plan aimed at further depleting the enemy’s strength.

A fierce battle of attrition

Ukrainian forces, the Russian army and the Russian private military group Wagner have been waging a fierce battle of attrition in the Bakhmut region for months.

Mykhailo Podolak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said more weapons were needed to push back Russian forces as they escalated their attacks.

“The systematic bombing of frontline cities, amassing of munitions, redeployment of forces, and increased mobilization certainly do not indicate Russia’s readiness for peace. These are direct indications of a major escalation. So, weapons, weapons, and more weapons for Ukraine,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine calls on Western countries for more military support, stressing that this will be a decisive factor in the war with Russia.

The United States is preparing a $2.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Reuters quoted the two officials as saying that the aid package to Ukraine is expected to include long-range missiles, ammunition and other weapons for the first time.

Since the start of the Ukrainian war, about a year ago, the United States and Western allies have sent tons of military aid to Kyiv, which confirms that continued support will be a decisive factor in achieving victories on the ground.