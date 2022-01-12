Within the local call for Reinaldo Wheel, the champion’s striker Sports Cali, Harold Valued, is one of the great novelties and on whom rests a great responsibility: that the Selection Colombia recover the goal lost in the last matches of 2021.

This was said by the forward prior to the friendly match against Honduras.

Honduras. “You always want to represent the country. If the opportunity is given to play against Honduras, I hope to do it in the best way to continue wearing the shirt ”.

Interactions with the technician

Harold Preciado was the most prominent of Deportivo Cali. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

DT indications. “The teacher (Reinaldo Rueda) always asks us for a lot of possession of the ball, very good mobility. He is a great coach, I am proud that he can direct me ”.

Chinese football. “He taught me many things, to have more experience, to know the winger position. I adapted to that position and I’m happy to handle the winger and 9 ”position.

The lack of goal in the Selection. “As a striker you always want to score, but I leave everything in the hands of God, I hope to score my first goal with the Colombia team.”

Back to the country. “That was the reason for my return to Colombia, to be closer to the National Team. I feel privileged and I hope to do things in the best way ”.

The absence of ‘Teo’. “These are issues that get out of hand, he is a great player, with a lot of experience. Let’s hope that at any moment he can be in the National Team ”.

