The curious case is by Benjamin Pavard, here. The man who goes on strike misses training sessions and matches but fails to turn his wishes into reality. Today, by 3 pm, he will understand it definitively. He will understand if the desire to reach Milan and wear the Inter shirt will materialize or if the dream is postponed to a later date. As a result, Zhang’s club will finally know whether to welcome the Frenchman for medical examinations or if they will be forced to divert their attention to other players.

Meeting was meant to be and meeting was. Only that it was not decisive, as intended. Inter and Bayern met yesterday in the mid-afternoon. And during the contact, the German club asked the Nerazzurri for more time. Inter, a little nervous, however, has set a dead line. Today at 3pm, exactly. Term within which the deal will take one turn or another. At Inter, optimism reigned again last night. Because no one, nor the CEO Marotta nor sporting director Ausilio had the feeling that the Bavarians want to break the bank. Rather, they also privately grasped those positive nuances that the CEO of Bayern, Dreesen, yesterday morning also expressed in front of the microphones: “I am confident, we will find a solution”, his words.

Behind Bayern’s request for more time – and also behind Inter’s willingness to grant it – there is an ongoing negotiation by the Germans to buy Pavard’s replacement. In fact, the dialogue with Chelsea has officially started for Chalobah, the profile indicated by Tuchel, who has already coached him in London. There has also been talk of a German interest in the AC Milan player Kalulu. But in reality the other player Bayern have actually set their sights on is the Argentinian Foyth. Inter is aware of these moves by the Germans. But it can’t wait any longer. The technical need to include Pavard in the squad is high. But Inzaghi needs a defender in any case. And therefore, if he can’t get to the French, three and a half days would remain at that point to throw himself body and soul on a plan B. Different ideas on the table in viale della Liberazione, some even outside the Italian championship. Tottenham’s Tanganga has been a name on the Nerazzurri notebooks since the Conte era, so it would be wrong to exclude him. But the curious crossing with Pavard could push Inter to divert, in the event of a negative outcome with Bayern, right to Chalobah. From the series: if you don’t take the Chelsea defender to replace the Frenchman, then I’ll try to take him. Today everything will be clearer. And Inter still hopes not to have to resort to other reasoning. Pavard returned to training yesterday. But if good news should arrive this morning, it is not certain that the landing in Milan can take place as early as the evening, perhaps for the medical visits tomorrow morning. It’s a never ending story, arrived (perhaps) at the last chapter. With all the contracts already ready for some time and figures already fixed: yes, it’s really a curious case.