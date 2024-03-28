Where are the lists already? candidates to deputies premises for the plurinominal route is in the PRI State Steering Committee in Sinaloathey still need to be put to a vote and approved, in addition to not ruling out some last minute adjustment, because they say that from “the plate to the soup, the soup falls.”

The information What we have is that the list of multiple local deputies for him Sinaloa Congress It is headed by the president of the state PRI, Paola Garate and in the second position is the general secretary of the party, Bernardino Antelo. Both were already legislators, so they have experience.

In the third position on the list appears the leader of the PRI women Irma Moreno, who also represents a quota of the CNC, has already been a local and federal representative, she has experience. Gómer Monárrez Lara, current president of the Reyes Heroles Institute, appears in fourth place, and he also previously held the position of local legislator.

In fifth place appears Lupita Buitimea, we are told that she is a very prepared woman, a professor and is from the northern part of the state. In the sixth position is the leader in Sinaloa of the League of Agrarian Communities, Miguel Ángel López Miranda, this would be another position for the Cenecista sector.

For now, this is how the list of deputies goes 'pluri' of the PRI, Paola Gárate, Bernardino Antelo, Irma Moreno, Gómer Monárrez, Lupita Buatimea and Miguel Ángel López Miranda. It will depend on the vote, but we believe that the first four are the ones with the best chance of arriving. Until April 5 there may be changes, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. Also where it seems that it has already been defined, but has not been approved, is the list of PRI councilors in Culiacán, through the prurinominal route in first place is the candidate for mayor Erika Sánchez and in second position is the leader of the local tricolor Ramiro Heron.

The list continues, in third place is Hecbel López who has been a youth leader of the PRI, in addition to being a substitute federal deputy. In fourth place Geovany Rodríguez, head of the IRH of Culicán. In fifth place appears the current councilor Flor Hernández who has been close to the leadership.

On the list of councilors, along with the mayoral candidate Erika Sánchez, she is accompanied by Hecbel López and Oscar Valdéz Jr. This is how the lists are made up so far, as we said, there may be changes, the deadline expires until April 5 of this year , we will be waiting.

In Mazatlán, those who would go both ways on the list of candidates for councilors are the former local representative Maribel Chollet and the current leader of the municipal PRI, José Luis Arreola. So far they are the most vocal and the most visible figures of the PRI in the port.

Diary. Next Monday, April 8, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will be visiting Mazatlán and together with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya they will lead the event to observe the solar eclipse in the Rodolfo Sánchez Taboada square. The phenomenon is estimated to last 4 minutes and 20 seconds and will be in Mazatlán where it will be fully appreciated.

Political Memory. “Strong people create their events; the weak suffer what fate imposes on them”: Alfred Victor de Vigny.

