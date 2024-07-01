Omar Mahmoud, a Palestinian student at Al Tasamuh School in Abu Dhabi, who came first in high school, private education track, confirmed that he aspires to continue to excel and succeed and study data science at Khalifa University, UAE University, or Abu Dhabi University, as he applied for a scholarship at the three universities and is awaiting a response, noting that success and excellence in high school is an important incentive and a big step towards achieving his biggest goal..

“I was born in the UAE and studied the British curriculum until the eighth grade. Due to family circumstances, my twin sister, Shahad, and I moved to Tolerance Schools since the ninth grade. I put in a lot of effort during my studies and I expected that God would not disappoint me, and that I would get an advanced ranking among the top ten in high school,” he said, stressing his determination to put in more effort and excel during his university studies in the coming stage..

Ward thanked God Almighty, then his parents and teachers who made great efforts in providing a climate of success and excellence through continuous follow-up and constantly motivating him about the importance of making effort and trusting that God Almighty will not disappoint this effort and his work will not be wasted, which is what has already been achieved, stressing. However, Al-Najah schools supported him in completing his education and maintaining his excellence.

He added: “I advise all students to work on developing a study plan from the first day and follow up on lessons first hand, which is the most important thing in achieving and understanding, and qualifies them to prepare well for exams,” noting that he and his sister used to study together and encourage each other to excel and achieve their dream of studying engineering and medicine, as his sister specializes in genetics and cells..