This Friday, June 2, the benches of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the National Action Party (BREAD) in the Senate of the Republic expressed their strong condemnation of the recent disappearance of Mexican standards related to health that left millions of women in a vulnerable situation.

In particular, they refer to the cancellation of NOM-041-SSA2-2011, which addressed breast cancer, cervical cancer and other health regulations.

The coordinator of the PRI bench, Manuel Añorve, demanded the federal government and the Undersecretary of HealthHugo López-Gatell, that they reverse this decision that endangers the health and lives of Mexican women.

Añorve pointed out that these regulations gave women access to treatment and recovery therapies after facing cancer. In turn, she expressed her concern by suggesting that this measure could leave women in a situation of vulnerability and their families in uncertainty.

The legislator considered it unacceptable that decisions are made to the detriment of women and stressed that the elimination of these regulations will imply the absence of early detection campaigns and the cancellation of programs for cancer care.

For his part, the leader of the PAN bench, Julen Rementería del Puerto, also condemned the decision adopted by the Ministry of Health. He emphasized that the government, which called itself the most feminist in history, not only eliminated chemotherapies, but has now radically abolished the regulations that guaranteed proper diagnosis and treatment of breast and cervical cancer. Rementería del Puerto criticized Morena, the party in power, accusing it of abandoning not only children with cancer, but also women.

In addition, on his Twitter account, the legislator expressed that every time they decide to “work” something, they condemn Mexicans to decadence or even death.

The rejection of both parliamentary benches highlights the concern and criticism towards the elimination of Mexican health regulations that were intended to protect and guarantee access to treatments for breast and cervical cancer.