From: Daniel Dillman

Tape recordings prove Donald Trump boasted about possession of secret documents. Now the ex-president is taking a stand. His lawyers don’t want to know anything.

Update from June 2, 9:10 p.m.: Donald Trump talked about withholding secret documents on leaked tape recordings. His lawyers, however, want nothing to do with it. According to the recording, Trump refers to an alleged Pentagon document in which an attack on Iran was discussed. As CNN reports, his lawyers could not find the dossier in question after a subpoena – and apparently do not know anything about its existence.

Update from June 2, 1:08 p.m.: He didn’t do anything wrong. That’s what Donald Trump said to his close ally Sean Hannity, moderator at FoxNews, during an event in the US state of Iowa. “Everything I did was right,” Trump said of reports of leaked tape recordings on which he is said to have admitted keeping secret documents. As part of the same event, Trump also came up Joe Biden’s fall in Colorado to speak, but showed surprising empathy towards his rival.

Update from June 1, 2023, 4:20 p.m.: Donald Trump’s lawyers stand by the ex-president’s line of defense despite the new revelations. According to Jim Trusty, Trump’s lawyer, on January 21, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated, he was still acting president for at least an hour after arriving in Mar-a-Lago. So he had enough time to release the secret documents he had taken with him.

Donald Trump comments on tape recordings

Update from June 1, 2023, 2:30 p.m.: Now Donald Trump has also commented on the new revelations about his person. The former President did not dispute the content. Trump showed no remorse either. On the other hand, in a message on his own social media platform Truth Social, he attacked the Justice Department, which Trump believes was responsible for the publication of the tape recordings. “Are they going to resign and will there be an investigation?” Trump asked.

So far it is not known who is responsible for the publication of the tape recordings with Trump’s statements. The recordings were probably made by writers hired to help Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows write his autobiography. They met Trump in 2021 at his golf club “Bedminster” in New Jersey.

Expert calls Trump’s tape recordings a spy affair

Updated June 1, 2023, 11:40 am: The tape recordings of Donald Trump are making waves in the USA. Ryan Goodman, a former special adviser to the US Department of Defense, sees the case as an espionage affair. “War plans are among the most top secret documents. This puts pressure on the Justice Department to file charges and convict the jury,” the New York University law professor said in a tweet. The matter goes well beyond allegations of obstruction by the authorities.

Tape recordings of Donald Trump occupy the USA

First report from June 1, 2023: New Jersey – In Donald Trump’s orbit, it seems to be the norm to eavesdrop on the people he is talking to. Now, new tapes have emerged showing the US President openly admitting to having documents classified as secret by the US Department of Defense. That reported in the USA exclusively the news channel CNN. Other US media confirmed the existence and content of the tape recordings from their own sources.

But the recordings prove even more: Donald Trump knew that he should not have possessed the documents classified as secret by the Pentagon. Rather, he was aware that he should have handed in the documents after leaving the White House. This, in turn, could undermine Trump’s argument that he previously released any material found on him after leaving office – i.e. lifted the secrecy of the documents.

Details on the tape recordings of Donald Trump

Trump’s recordings are loud CNN from the summer of 2021, i.e. after Trump’s time in the White House and after taking office Joe Biden. Both the news channel and the newspaper New York Times report that the recordings were made at a meeting between Trump and several people. The meeting is said to have taken place at Trump’s Bedminster golf club in New Jersey. They came together to help Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows write his memoirs.

Trump is said to be heard on the recordings saying he would like to pass on a document, but he knows that as a former president he cannot. The document is said to be a letter outlining a possible US attack on Iran. Trump is said to have spoken to those present about Iran for around two minutes.

Tape recordings influence Trump’s election campaign

In August 2022, the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home, the Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida. The investigators had confiscated numerous classified documents, some with the highest level of secrecy. Trump, who is currently in the process of nominating the republican applying for the US election in 2024 could have made himself liable to prosecution. A special investigator from the US Department of Justice is investigating the allegations. Trump himself describes it as a politically motivated witch hunt. (with dpa)