This Sunday, March 24, the Russian Justice ordered preventive detention for two months for four suspects of participating in the attack on a concert hall near Moscow, which left at least 137 dead and was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State. Those arrested, accused of terrorism, could face life imprisonment. Meanwhile, in the streets of Russia, tributes were held this Sunday, on a day of national mourning for the victims.

The Russian Justice ordered preventive detention for four suspects in the deadly attack on Friday, March 22 at a concert hall near Moscow, which caused at least 137 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

After at least two of the four defendants pleaded guilty before the Moscow courts to having participated in the attack that horrified the world, the Basmanny District Court of Moscow decided to order preventive detention for the suspects, who will be in the custody of authorities until May 22, the tentative date for the start of his trial.

They are Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32 years old; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30 years old; Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19 years old, and Shamsidin Fariduni, 25 years old. All with passports issued by Tajikistan and accused of having participated in a “terrorist attack resulting in death.”

Mizoyev, Rachabalizoda and Fariduni admitted their guilt during their court appearance, while Faizov appeared in court in a wheelchair and with multiple lacerations on his body.

Muhammadsobir Fayzov, suspect in Friday's Crocus City Hall shooting, sits in a glass cage at the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. © AP / Alexander Zemlianichenko

For his part, Rachabalizoda was seen with a bandage around his ear and his face visibly beaten. Some local media indicate that the detainees were subjected to torture and ill-treatment. during police interrogations.

Russia experiences a day of national mourning for the victims of Crocus City Hall

Meanwhile, citizens remembered the victims.

Moscow kept the national flags flown at half-mast to make mourning official in the country, which honors the memory of the more than 100 people who lost their lives in the shooting inside a concert hall near the capital, a tragedy that The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility just hours after the attack.







01:04 © France 24

In addition, the vicinity of the Crocus City Hall concert hall, the scene of the massacre, became a meeting point for all those citizens who wanted to leave candles, toys and flowers for the victims of the shooting.

“I came because I am a Muscovite, I live next door. I have been to the concerts at Crocus City Hall many times. What has happened is a tragedy, no one can remain indifferent,” said a woman resident of the capital for local media.

Meanwhile, in other places, such as the subway and shopping centers, pre-recorded messages from government security teams could be heard, alerting citizens about the reinforcement of protection and prevention measures after last Friday's attack.

In recent days, Vladimír Putin's Government has committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice as soon as possible.

With EFE and Reuters