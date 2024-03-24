António Guterres stated that the ban on aid to Palestinian citizens is “a moral outrage”

The Secretary-General of the UN (United Nations), António Guterres, criticized Israel's alleged blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza during an interview with journalists on Saturday (23 March 2024), in El Arish, on the Egyptian border. He stated that the ban on aid to Palestinian citizens is “more than tragic, it is a moral outrage”.

According to Guterres, suffering and cruelty are visible when crossing Rafah, a Palestinian city that is home to around 1.5 million people. The region is an important entry route for humanitarian aid from Egypt, but has become a focus of Israeli attacks.

Guterres published a video on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) that shows trucks that would be stopped at the border.

In February, Italian deputy Ângelo Bonelli, from the center-left Europa Verde party, and the Brazilian entrepreneur Caetano Scannavino, had already accused Israel of blocking the entry of humanitarian aid packages sent by Brazil to the Gaza Strip. According to them, 30 boxes of supplies were parked in El Arish.

The UN Secretary General is in Al Arish for a “mission of solidarity” during Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims. The trip intends to take Visibility for Muslim communities in danger.

In addition to talking about the difficulties of Palestinians in a press interview, António Guterres also asked “immediate release of all hostages.”