Joe Biden He believed he had stopped the rebellion, but on Wednesday the pressure from his Democratic Party and even from the actor George Clooney increased, who asked him to withdraw from the race for the White House.

“I love Joe Biden but we need another candidate” writes the actor, director and producer in The New York Times.

George Clooney, a lifelong fan of the Democratic Partyrecalls a fundraiser for the American president in mid-June: “It’s terrible to say this, but The Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago was not the same as the Joe Biden of 2010. not even the Joe Biden of 2020. This was the same man we all witnessed in the debate” with Donald Trump in June.

That night, Biden seemed very confused and tired, he stumbled while speaking and lost the thread of what he was saying several times.

The opinion of George Clooney This is not anecdotal, given that Biden has always counted on the film world for media and financial support.

The actor Michael Douglas He also said on Wednesday that he was “very, very concerned” about Biden’s electoral prospects.

On MSNBC, Nancy Pelosithe 84-year-old former House speaker, subtly but firmly put Biden between a rock and a hard place.

“It’s up to the president to decide whether he’s going to run” against his Republican predecessor in the November election, he told MSNBC. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is of the essence,” he added.

But the 81-year-old Democrat believes he has already made up his mind.

– “Turn the page” –

Joe Biden wrote to his party’s congressmen on Monday to tell them that He was “firmly determined to continue in the race” and asked them to “support” him. .

Now he wants to “turn the page”, as his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The Democrat, who is trying to dispel doubts about his physical fitness and mental agility, has another busy day on Wednesday.

He spoke briefly at a meeting of the main American labor group, the AFL-CIO.

He then attended the opening of a NATO summit in Washington, where French President Emmanuel Macron, himself politically weakened, gave him a hug.

On the sidelines of this meeting, Biden to hold long-awaited press conference on Thursday which will serve to calibrate your mental agility.

He will be back on the scene on Monday with an interview on NBC .

For the moment the doubts about the Joe Biden’s physical fitness and cognitive abilities completely undermine his team’s attempts to draw attention to Donald Trump’s plans for abortion rights.

– Trump challenges Biden to a game of golf –

The Republican Donald Trump, 78, has challenged Joe Biden to another debate, “man to man”, and to the goalf. On Tuesday at a rally in Florida, she accused him of orchestrating “the biggest cover-up in political history” regarding her health.

Eight House Democrats have now publicly called on him to throw in the towel. They were joined on Tuesday evening by a senior senator.

“ I think Donald Trump is on track to win this election “and maybe win them in a landslide and take the Senate and the House of Representatives,” said Senator Michael Bennet on CNN.

– Polls –

The anxiety on Capitol Hill is so high because many congressmen fear that Joe Biden could make them lose their seats in the November legislative elections, which are taking place at the same time as the presidential elections.

Several polls conducted since the debate have fueled these fears, showing that Donald Trump maintains or even extends his lead over his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

“What matters is not what we feel, but what the numbers tell us,” wrote Ritchie Torres, a member of the influential group of African-American congressmen, on social media X on Wednesday.

A study by the Cook Political Report Institute, based on 21 major surveys, gives Donald Trump has 47% of voting intentions nationwide, compared to 44% for Joe BidenIt is particularly noticeable that the Democrat has lost support among African-Americans, young people and Hispanics.