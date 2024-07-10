Juarez City.- A man was found executed inside a wall on Tuesday night; however, neighbors did not report it until today because they mistook the sounds of gunshots for firecrackers.

The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon in a ruined house located on the streets of Portal de Limoneros and Puerto Dunquerque in the Puerto Castilla II neighborhood.

Neighbors said they heard several loud bangs around 10 p.m. yesterday, Monday, but they thought they were fireworks.

According to the preventive elements that first attended the report, they found 10 9mm caliber shells next to the body.

With this murder, the number of homicides for this month reached 30, according to the count by the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone.