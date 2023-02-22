We open the Press Review with an opinion article by the Jewish journalist Peter Beinart, who points out in the ‘New York Times’ that the movement against Netanyahu’s judicial reform in Israel does not intend to defend equal rights between Palestinians and Israelis, but to perpetuate a pre-existing discriminatory system when the new government came to power. We close with the ‘Global Times’ editorial dedicated to the Global Security Initiative presented on February 22 by China.

