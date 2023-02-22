To mark the launch of PSVR 2, Hello Games’ exploratory space sim No Man’s Sky is, as previously promised, getting a wealth of VR improvements – but that’s not all! PSVR 2 support arrives alongside a selection of new additions for all platforms in today’s Fractal update.

Once the update is installed, No Man’s Sky players can acquire a new starship Hello Games is calling the Utopia Speeder, capable of skimming across planet surfaces at high speed. This is accompanied by a new limited-time Expedition, titled Utopia, which challenges Travelers to team up and rebuild an abandoned solar system for the mysterious Utopia Foundation.

By completing the Expedition’s various milestones, players can unlock the Fearsome Visor helmet, a new robotic drone companion, and more.

No Man’s Sky – Fractal Update Trailer.

Fractal also bring a number of quality of life improvements, including gyroscopic controller support on Switch, Playstation, and Steam Deck. There’s also a new Wonders Catalog where players’ most impressive discoveries are recorded, plus new accessibility features and new options intended to give Travelers more control over the way they experience the game.

For Switch players specifically, today’s Fractal update unlocks access to all Nexus and Quicksilver missions, alongside the Trace of Metal story – which includes a drone companion and Minotaur Exomech upgrades as rewards.

Fractal’s biggest addition, though, is undoubtedly No Man’s Sky’s overhauled VR support, released to coincide with today’s PSVR 2 launch. Full patch notes are available on Hello Games’ website, but the major VR-related bullet points are as follows:

PSVR 2, using the power of PlayStation 5, provides a truly next generation virtual reality experience. Featuring reflections, terrain tessellation, increased draw distance, denser foliage, ultra quality textures and refraction.

PlayStation VR2-specific functionality includes headset vibrations, 3D audio technology and intelligent tracking, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers from the PS VR2 Sense controller and more.

Switch between VR and standard gameplay. Continue from an existing save to revisit favorite planets, bases and creatures in full virtual reality.

The HUD and user interface has been completely remade for virtual reality, to ensure every interaction available in the game feels natural and built for purpose. Including controlling Multi-Tool options via a menu embedded on the in-world Multi-Tool; and browsing the quick menu and inventory via a personal wrist-mounted display.

Lift open your starship’s cockpit, then reach out and grab the controls to take flight. Turn around for a full 360° view of the starship and vehicle cockpits, with incredible details only visible in VR.

Many interactions have been given special VR-only options, including: grabbing plants and other collectables with your hands; physically opening the cockpits of ships and exocraft; piloting starships directly with a VR stick/throttle; and punching objects to cause damage.

With complete head and hand tracking, interactions in virtual reality make No Man’s Sky more intuitive, tactile, and immersive than ever. Physically unholster your Multi-Tool from your shoulder. Intuitively aim and fire at targets, or put it away to engage in combat with your fists. Tap a button on your headset to toggle the Analysis Visor, then point towards fauna, flora, and minerals to scan and discover them.

Fractal – which is out today on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC – is No Man’s Sky’s first release of 2023 following an extremely busy 12 months in 2022. Hello Games says its arrival marks the start of an “even bigger year planned for 2023 “.