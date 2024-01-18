





We open Press Review in the Middle East, where it is feared that the escalation of tensions will culminate in a regional war. In recent days, Iran and Pakistan have exchanged attacks, as have the United States, the United Kingdom and Yemen's Houthis, all against the backdrop of Israel's war in Gaza. Since October 7, Iran has claimed to want to stay out of a conflict, but its actions in the last week could indicate a change in position, according to 'The Times of India'.