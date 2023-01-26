Mail from Libero and Virgilio towards a return to normality. To communicate this with a new Italiaonline note, “It is with relief that we can communicate to our users that a progressive return to normality is underway”. New note from Italiaonline, the company that manages the two providers. “In fact, the online remittance process of Libero Mail and Virgilio Mail has been launched – we read – which involves only a first part of the customer base. In the next few hours, gradually, all mailboxes will become fully active again”.

Yesterday, with another note, the company had announced that the Libero and Virgilio email services would be back up and running within 24-48 hours and that they had been stopped by a bug, an anomaly that led to the malfunction of the software in the operating system. The blackout affected about 9 million users.

“It took a long time, we said it, but the primary objective was to protect the integrity of our users’ data – the note underlines – #down moments in a tech company can happen, our goal now it is to be an even better mail provider than before for all Italians. We will continue to communicate through our touchpoints, until the complete resolution of the problem.