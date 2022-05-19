We open a press review with the ‘Bellingcat’ investigation into the murder of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The analysis of multiple videos establishes that the location of the different actors and the distance from which the bullets came from reinforce the account of the witnesses, who pointed to the Israeli Army as the perpetrator of the attack. We see “the voice of a generation, silenced” in ‘Jewish Currents’ and “the children of Gaza traumatized” by ‘Middle East Eye’.

#Press #Review #Unraveling #Murder #Shireen #Abu #Akleh #Bellingcat #investigation