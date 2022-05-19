In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Valeria Marini that has left the world of the web speechless. According to some indiscretions that on the web are becoming more and more insistent, the famous showgirl would have a new one flame. Are you curious to know who it is? Let’s find out together!

Valeria Marini never ceases to amaze all her fans. Recently the famous showgirl ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some rumors regarding her love life. Indeed, the woman would be in a committed relationship with a friend by Lulù Selassiè and Jessica Selassiè.

To spread theannouncement of the alleged flirtation between the showgirl and the boy in question was Deianira Marzano who revealed that there seems to be much more between the two than just friendship. To make the news known, in addition to the well-known blogger, was also the portal “IsaeChia”Who received some information that would confirm their relationship.

The alleged boyfriend of Valeria Marina is called Eddy Siniscalchi and is a close friend of princely Jessica Sellasiè and Lulu Selassiè. Therefore, the boy was recently spotted in some clubs in Naples in which he celebrated the end of Big Brother Vip together with the former gieffine.

Who is Eddy Siniscalchi: the alleged flame of Valeria Marini

Eddy Siniscalchi has 35 years and is originally from Naples. The boy practices the profession of business owner in the real estate financial sector. He recently celebrated her birthday in one of the provinces of his region where Valeria Marini was also present. Currently, no denial or confirmation has yet been received from those directly involved. Therefore, it seems that the couple wants to live their relationship with the utmost respect for theirs privacy.