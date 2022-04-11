After the first round of the French elections, we dedicate a Press Review to review the headlines of ‘Le Monde’, ‘Libération’, ‘Le Figaro’, ‘Le Parisien’ and ‘Mediapart’, which highlight the reissue of the 2017 situation , with a reinforced extreme right and difficulties for both candidates to harvest the votes of the left, which was at the gates of the ballot. We go through the international press that also looks towards the Elysée and we end with electoral graphic humor.

