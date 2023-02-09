We dedicate Press Review to the publication by the American journalist Seymour Hersh, based on a “source familiar with the facts” who claims that under orders from the Biden Administration “a group of Navy divers took advantage of NATO maneuvers in the Baltic to planting explosives in the Nord Stream which the Norwegian Navy detonated three months later”. A claim rejected by the White House and the CIA and for which the Kremlin calls for an international investigation.

