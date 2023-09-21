We open Press Review with the latest confrontation between Azerbaijan and the independentists in Nagorno Karabakh. After declaring an “anti-terrorist operation” in the ethnic Armenian enclave, Baku managed to agree on a ceasefire under its conditions and has promised to “hold talks” with the independence supporters. ‘Al Jazeera’ shows us how civilians experienced this latest crossfire, which claimed the lives of at least 200 people.

