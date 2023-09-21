The possible motive that led Alberto Villani to kill his mother Cosima D’Amato and the difficult past between the two

Just over 24 hours after the tragic death of Cosima D’Amato, charred in the fire set at his son’s house by the latter himself, it emerged what the motive for Alberto Villani’s crazy gesture could have been. The arrest report also mentioned the reason why he had the obligation to stay away from his mother.

The one that took place late last Tuesday evening in San Michele Salentino it is yet another family tragedy, as unfortunately happens more and more in Italy.

Around midnight the 47-year-old warned the authorities of a fire broke out in his country house. Arriving on site, the Fire Brigade immediately set to work to put it out and, during the operations, they found the now charred body of Cosima D’amato, mother of the homeowner.

In a short time the investigators understood what had happened. The woman had gone to her son’s house who, probably following a dispute, he had killed her. To cover up the crime, you then staged the fire.

Stopped and transferred to the San Vito dei Normanni barracks, the suspect made use of the right not to respond.

Villani couldn’t get close to Cosima D’Amato

Known by the nickname PeppuccioAlberto Villani was already known to the police, especially to the violent and intimidating attitudes that he had already had with his mother in the past.

Death threats, attacks and mistreatment which had led to the man’s official estrangement from his mother. He could not go to the house and places usually frequented by Cosima D’Amato.

In the arrest report towards the 47 year old, we read:

Villani’s personality is characterized by violence which has always characterized his personal and family relationships as can be seen from his judicial history. The woman had already been the victim of very serious mistreatment at her hands and heavily threatened with death by her son.

Regarding the motiveas LaPresse reports, may have been from economic nature.

Cosima was a widow who carried on with one minimum pension. Villani was unemployed and lived on subsidies from the municipality.

The argument could have arisen over the speech of a possible sale of the house owned by Villani. The same one where the crime took place.