We open the Press Review with the headlines of the alleged resignation of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, leaked on Thursday by the sports entity under a halo of lies. However, Rubiales said this Friday that he will not resign and blamed the scene of the kiss without consent in the final of the Women’s World Cup on the player Jenni Hermoso. We review the chronology of the controversy and the headlines of the international press after the announcement.

