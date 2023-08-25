Wagner, after the death of Evgheny Prigozhin, may already have a new leader. The future of the mercenary company, exiled to Belarus after the ‘near coup’ in June, is a question mark. For Minsk, militiamen can remain in the country.

For Russia, Wagner is not a really existing subject. Along this line, the Kremlin is silent on the possibility that Andrey Troshev will be considered as Prigozhin’s successor in command of Wagner. “It doesn’t concern us. De jure, there is no such entity,” said spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that “legally there is no private military company like Wagner,” though he declined to comment on the future of Wagner and its future after the death of the two founders Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. “On the other hand, there is the Wagner group which, as President Vladimir Putin has said several times, contributed a lot to the success of the special military operation,” he explained.

Wagner is apparently dismantling the camp in Belarus but has not been evicted. “Wagner is alive and will remain so in Belarus, regardless of what anyone wants,” said Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, who had alerted Prigozhin. “Guys, be careful”, Lukashenko warned them, quoted by the Belta news agency, which does not indicate when the conversation with Wagner’s boss and her right hand would have taken place.