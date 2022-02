We open a press review with a review of the international headlines that direct our gaze towards the inauguration of the JJ. OO. in Beijing, in the midst of the crisis in Ukraine and the rapprochement between Russia and China. We continue with the blockade of the Russian television RT in Germany and the response of the Kremlin, which has closed the office of the German channel DW in Moscow. We close with the cover of TIME: “This is how Covid ends”.