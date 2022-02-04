While everyone is waiting with their hands on their hearts to announce the news of Ryan leaving the well unharmed, many are wondering about the health status of the 5-year-old child, who fell more than 30 meters underground, two days ago.

The Moroccan authorities confirmed that the child is still alive, and the pioneers of social networking sites circulated a video of the child Rayan, in which he appears trying to move with difficulty, despite the difficult situation in the narrow well.

Vertical drilling works are continuing in the hole parallel to the well in which the child Rayan is stuck, in the village of Agran in the Chefchaouen province, in northern Morocco.

The rescue teams are digging a hole parallel to the well vertically, with a depth of 32 meters, then drilling horizontally and accurately with a diameter of three meters and using pipes to reach the child Rayan, taking care and caution against the occurrence of a landslide.

His health condition is stable

Sources from the scene confirm that the rescue teams raced against time, and with great caution, in order to save Rayan, while another team monitored the child’s health status from a distance, through a camera special for relief operations, in order to check on his health condition, moment by moment.

Doctors recommend the need to provide the child continuously with water, and to secure ventilation holes that allow him to supply sufficient oxygen, to help keep him alive, while waiting for him to be safely reached and rescued.

Dr. Ahmed Lahlou, a pediatric intensive care specialist, says that the child’s health condition appears to be stable through the recent video, which will enable him to survive in the coming hours.

Dr. Lahlou added to “Sky News Oriba” that providing the child with oxygen, water and food has actually helped him to survive during the past days, and stresses that oxygen, water and sugars are vital materials for Rayan currently waiting to be taken out safely from the pocket.

As for Dr. Jamal Al-Din Al-Bouzidi, a specialist in chest diseases, allergy and immunology, he believes that Rayan’s ability to resist is linked to several considerations, and points out that, to the extent of the hour, the crack associated with eating and drinking will not represent a real problem as long as it is provided by the crews on the surface with the necessary oxygen. which ensures his survival.

potential risks

It remains among the most difficult challenges imposed by fate on the young child, to confront him alone with his unknown fate at the bottom of the deep well, and the possibility of his ability to withstand in complex and harsh conditions.

Dr. Jamal Al-Din Al-Bouzidi says that what he fry most is the temperature that the earthy structure of this layer provides for the child Rayan, who is afraid of what experts call deadly temperatures.

The doctor added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that reaching minimum temperatures may endanger the child’s life, and requires him to be presented as soon as possible to specialized doctors as soon as he is recovered, in order to treat any symptoms that may result from the difficult situation that the child has passed.

In addition to these influencing factors, Dr. Al-Bouzidi points to the complementary role of the psychological factor, stressing the importance of providing psychological support to the child Rayan, in order to alleviate his suffering and dispel his fear, whether by providing lighting in his surroundings or communicating with him continuously.

On the other hand, Dr. Ahmed Lahlou points out that what the pictures and video clips showed cannot provide accurate indicators about the child’s health status, as the possibility of him being injured in the head or other parts of his body as a result of falling to a depth of 32 meters remains and poses a danger to the child. his life.

The specialist in pediatric intensive care also points out that the child, Rayan, may inhale dust inside the well, which may cause infection or serious respiratory problems.

And the spokesman continues: “In the absence of the possibility of accurately verifying the child’s health condition, all these possibilities exist and pose a threat to his life, waiting to be removed as soon as possible.”

waiting to be taken out

Dr. Lahlou points out that making sure that there is no internal bleeding that may threaten the life of the child remains one of the priority steps that must be taken as soon as he is removed from the well, through conducting accurate analyzes and examinations.

Pending the end of the excavation process and the safe removal of the child, an ambulance helicopter was provided near the scene of the accident, in order to expedite his transfer to the nearest hospital to receive the necessary treatments.

The helicopter is equipped with all means of resuscitation and first aid, in addition to providing a medical ambulance and a health team consisting of a physician specializing in resuscitation and anesthesia, and nurses in resuscitation and anesthesia.