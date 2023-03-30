We open a press review with the news that a journalist from the Moscow correspondent of the ‘WSJ’ was arrested, accused of espionage, by the Russian authorities. We continue with the criticism in the press of the political inaction of the US Congress after the massacre in a Nashville school. ‘The Washington Post’ and ‘USA Today’ point out the need to ban assault rifles. We close with the dismissal of the cartoonist Matador from ‘El Tiempo’ after learning that he assaulted his wife ten years ago.

