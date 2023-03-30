The excise duty on tobacco will increase by 1.22 euros on Saturday 1 April. For a pack of twenty cigarettes, an average of 9 euros must be paid. In a year’s time, another 1.22 euros will be added and a pack of cigarettes will cost an average of 10 euros.

Not all smokers will have to pay more from Saturday, says the Ministry of Health. That depends on the brand and the point of sale. Suppliers may sell their old stock to tobacconists at the current price until June 1 at the latest. “But then that option has ended and everything must have the new price,” says a spokesperson.

The increase in excise duty is intended to reduce the number of smokers. “We know from research that 80 percent of all smokers want to quit. We want to support those people as much as possible to really stop now,” says State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health). “On the one hand with the substantial price increases this year and next year. On the other hand, with good help to quit, fewer points of sale and a further restriction of the places where you are allowed to smoke, so that people are less tempted to start smoking again.” See also Judgments | This is how Russian sanctions have been circumvented in Finland: Smart watch, echo sounders and 27,000 euros in cash

The increase in the tax on tobacco is an agreement in the coalition agreement. Government policy is aimed at ensuring that no young person starts smoking by 2040. In 2022, 18.9 percent of over-18s smoked. A year earlier that was 20.6 percent.

