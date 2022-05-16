



We dedicate a press review to the American front pages that highlight that the massacre committed in Buffalo, in the state of New York, on Saturday, was a “racist and hate crime”. We analyze the coverage of the ‘New York Times’ , ‘USA Today’ and ‘Wall Street Journal’ which, among other things, quote the authorities who identified the alleged perpetrator of the massacre as a “white supremacist”. We close with the criticism of the French weekly ‘Le Point’ that equates the left with the extreme right.