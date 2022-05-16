This affects only the content of the edition, while the physical game will be shipped on the scheduled date.

the community of Xenoblade Chronicles He was encouraged by the announcement of the long-awaited third installment, but soon prepared to get a collector’s edition that, according to Nintendo decisions, would generate a pitched battle. After this dispute, many users managed to get the long-awaited edition, but a new obstacle related to the shipment of these add-ons has been confirmed: a delay.

Collector’s Edition bonus content will ship in the fallClearly, we are not talking about a delay that affects the launch of the game. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has not altered its release date, but Nintendo has communicated to users that the extra add-ons will take a little longer to arrive. Therefore, players who have pre-ordered the collector’s edition will receive the game in physical format on July 29, while additional content will ship later.

This data was initially pointed out by Xenoblade Universe “R-Alpha” on Twitter (via VGC), who posted an image with the Nintendo UK statement. On the Spanish page, the following can now be read: “If you reserve the collector’s edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will receive the box of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 game on the day of the launch: July 29. The rest of the content of the collector’s edition (a Nintendo Switch SteelBook, a paperback with concept illustrations and illustrated packaging) will be shipped to you later and separately (expected date: fall 2022). You will receive all items free of shipping.”

It should be noted that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 had been dated for the month of September, but Nintendo advanced the launch by surprise. In this way, it is possible that the content of the collector’s edition will not be ready by July 29, so it keeps its shipment for a few days closer to the fall. Either way, the game has not suffered a delayso there are only a few weeks left to test a title that, according to its executive director, will be enjoyable for all types of players.

