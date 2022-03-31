We open a Press Review with ‘The Guardian’ and ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’, which highlight British intelligence information, according to which “Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth about the war” and that “Russian soldiers are flouting orders.” We comment on the increase in popularity of the Russian president, according to the independent organization Levada, with the ‘WSJ’. We close with the double threat that the war in Ukraine poses for LGBT+ people, for ‘El Salto’.

#Press #review #Putins #popularity #rises #independent #organization #Levada