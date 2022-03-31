After his resignation from San Raffaele in Milan where he had been hospitalized for days for an operation to remove a pancreatic tumor, Fedez thanks the doctors and the nurses who took care of him, because, admits the rapper, also releasing a video of the immediate post-operationself is alive it is only their merit.

Thanks to you who have literally saved my life, who have accompanied me and looked after me in these days which have not been easy but which on the other hand have given me back a new perspective on life.

This is the long post that Fedez decides to publish a few hours after the resignation of San Raffaele. A long thank you to the doctors who helped him before, during and after the surgery to remove the neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas, for which he was only discharged today.

Thanks to Prof. Falconi and all his incredible staff. Thanks to all the nurses and nurses in the ward. And thanks to you for the great humanity and the support you have given me. Love is the most powerful medicine. You go home, you go back to life.

With these words Fedez concludes his thanks, publishing together with the post on Instagram a series of photographs that portray the rapper and his wife smiling next to the medical staff. And a video in which he crudely tells the truth of disease.

Fedez thanks the doctors: the video on Instagram immediately after the operation

In addition to the photos, in fact, there is also a video in which Federico is on the bed, still with the surgical gown and the drainage bag, with the white anti-thrombus stockings that all operated patients must wear.

A video in which you can see the fatigue and pain of getting back on your feet after such a delicate operation: only thanks to the help of the medical staff and Chiara Ferragni, always at his side, did he make it.