We open Press Review with reports from the Argentine, Latin American and international media about the overwhelming victory of the far-right candidate Javier Milei in Argentina, now elected president. After knowing the official results, the self-proclaimed ‘libertarian’ stated that the Southern Cone country cannot expect “gradual” changes, but that they must occur quickly to “get out of the crisis.”

