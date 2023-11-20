Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the fashionable players in European football. The Georgian player surprised everyone last season by being one of the pillars of Napoli, which was proclaimed champion of Serie A. His 14 goals did not go unnoticed by the big clubs in Europe, who have written down the player’s name on their list of possible reinforcements.
And among the candidates to sign Kvaratskhelia are Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. In the case of the white team, after the departure of Karim Benzema they have been left without a reference number 9 and there are several names that are being heard around the Santiago Bernabéu to reinforce the lead. Meanwhile, the Catalans have their attack well covered with players like Ferran or Lamine Yamal, in addition to Lewandowski, although they are not giving up on signing another guaranteed player.
However, the two greats of Spanish football are not the only ones interested in Kvaratskhelia, as Premier clubs are also following the Napoli player. In fact, as they understand 90minChelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United sent representatives to watch the winger in the match between Georgia and Spain on Sunday.
More news on the transfer market
The four Premier League teams witnessed the final Euro 2024 qualifying match between Georgia and Spain, and although several players they liked took part in the match, Premier League sources have confirmed to 90min that Kvaratskhelia in particular was under surveillance. magnifying glass of all of them.
The winger scored Georgia’s only goal of the night, equalizing in the first half after Robin Le Normand had put Spain ahead, in a match in which Spain won 3-1 and secured first place in Group A.
The 22-year-old player is in negotiations to extend his contract with Napoli for one more season, despite the fact that the current one does not expire until 2027.
And it is that 90min understands that the Italian team is not willing to allow two of its most valuable assets to leave in the same year. In the midst of their current contractual conflict, it is very likely that star striker Victor Osimhen will leave next summer.
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis ruled out Kvaratskhelia as an affordable target for big European clubs earlier this year, and that stance is unlikely to have changed.
Despite Napoli’s insistence that Kvaratskhelia will stay, that will not prevent suitors from closely monitoring the player’s developments.
In addition to the two Spanish teams and the four Premier League teams, PSG and Bayern Munich, they have also noticed the young winger.
