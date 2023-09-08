We open a Press Review with the Mexican and international media, which reacted to the election of Claudia Sheinbaum as the official candidate for the 2024 presidential elections. With the officialization of the Morena candidate, Mexico is heading towards a milestone: it is very It is probable that the first woman in history will reach the Presidency next year, since the candidacy of Xóchitl Gálvez as head of the list of the opposition Broad Front was also formalized.

